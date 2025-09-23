The Silent Hill f scarecrow puzzle has you escape from a field by pulling thorns, using clues that all start 'Can you imagine how I feel?' to help identify one scarecrow in particular. Pull the right thorn and you can move on, get it wrong and you'll be attacked.

Chances are you've been attacked a lot at this point as the clues aren't great, and it's not easy to translate messages about polite smiles and more into anything that will help. The clues don't get much clearer as you progress and there are five scarecrows to get through.

After the Silent Hill f Altar puzzle and needing to find the correct ema in Silent Hill f, this is a longer and much less obvious challenge. If you're struggling to escape the field in Silent Hill f and are getting attacked by scarecrows all the time, then here's what you need to do.

How to escape the field in Silent Hill f

(Image credit: Konami)

When you have to escape the field in Silent Hill f, it's all about using a clue from a wooden scarecrow with a covered face to work out which of the other scarecrows, that look like Hinako and her friends, will help you.

All of the scarecrows have a thorn stuck in them and you'll have to find it by examining them. Pull the thorn out of the right one and it will point the way out, with a gust of guiding wind. Get it wrong and you'll be attacked. Probably a lot.

Try to avoid wandering too far away from the main area when solving this puzzle as, while the main scarecrows won't attack you unless you pull an incorrect thorn, there are others that attack on sight that you can accidentally lure in if you stray too far. You also can't go anywhere, as if you run away in any direction, you'll just find yourself back at the scarecrows again. So just stay close until you get a direction to follow.

Next I'm going to run through each section in turn, and identify the scarecrow you need to pull the thorn from to proceed.

Scarecrow 1: I'll put on my polite smile for now

(Image credit: Konami)

This is the scarecrow you need to pull the thorn from, which you can find just below its shoulder on the right hand side. Pull it out to get a flash card that reads 'It's okay. You don't have to be afraid anymore'.

The scarecrow will then point behind her, with a gust of wind to help point the way.

Scarecrow 2: What it's like to have been deceived by you for so long

(Image credit: Konami)

To escape the second area you'll need to pull a thorn from this scarecrow, which can be found just under its left shoulder, almost in the armpit. That will get the message 'That's what I said to you, when I saw you so scared' before it directs you on.

Scarecrow 3: He never looked at me the way he looked at you

(Image credit: Konami)

This is the next scarecrow you need to de-thorn by examining its belly. That will get you the message 'I wonder why I called you over' and again point the way forwards. After this one I started to pass more roaming scarecrows in the fields as I moved between areas, so get ready for a few random attacks.

Scarecrow 4: You've always been such an eyesore

(Image credit: Konami)

This is the forth dummy, and pulling the thorn from its left hand side will get you the message 'I could have just lied to you. Told you to go any which way'. Once you have that it'll then point you on.

Scarecrow 5: You hurt me, and even hurt him, too

(Image credit: Konami)

This is the fifth and final scarecrow you need to interact with, by pulling the thorn from its left shoulder. It has the longest clue, 'You hurt me, and even hurt him, too. Do you know how it feels to force a smile when I'm staring at that disgusting face of yours?'.

However, once you've done this one it's over, and you'll find yourself back in the village with a new objective to Follow Shu, who can be found almost immediately to your left. There's a bit of action exploring coming up next rather than any puzzles but eventually you will have to find the Silent Hill f missing object part which is actually pretty easy, even if the game tries to hide it.

