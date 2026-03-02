Resident Evil Requiem's final puzzle is so elaborate there's an entire subreddit dedicated to solving it – and the one person who has says "I don't even know how it's supposed to be done"

A severed hand, a child's doll, and a number of codes are the key

A close-up of Grace talking with someone through glass in Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem has a final puzzle so devious that there's now an entire subreddit dedicated to figuring out exactly what it is.

Behind the horror and the action, the Resident Evil series is known for its puzzles. The Spencer Mansion featured in the original game is one big puzzle box, after all, and while these elements may have taken a bit of a back seat in the more action-focused entries like Resident Evil 5 and 6, these tricky challenges can be tougher than any of the monsters.

And Resident Evil Requiem has seemingly unearthed the scariest puzzle in series history – one that no one can seem to figure out.

Warning – Resident Evil Requiem spoilers to follow.

Possible World’s First To Solve The Final Puzzle In Resident Evil Requiem! - YouTube Possible World’s First To Solve The Final Puzzle In Resident Evil Requiem! - YouTube
In a YouTube video, they explain that it has something to do with Marie's Doll. However, the problem is that no one knows how to pick it up as part of your inventory – even Gengar Collects says, "I don't even know how it's supposed to be done."

But with this single spark of hope that there's an end to this puzzle, hopefully, there will be a solution found in the near future.

