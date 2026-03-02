Resident Evil Requiem's final puzzle is so elaborate there's an entire subreddit dedicated to solving it – and the one person who has says "I don't even know how it's supposed to be done"

Resident Evil Requiem has a final puzzle so devious that there's now an entire subreddit dedicated to figuring out exactly what it is.

Behind the horror and the action, the Resident Evil series is known for its puzzles. The Spencer Mansion featured in the original game is one big puzzle box, after all, and while these elements may have taken a bit of a back seat in the more action-focused entries like Resident Evil 5 and 6, these tricky challenges can be tougher than any of the monsters.



And Resident Evil Requiem has seemingly unearthed the scariest puzzle in series history – one that no one can seem to figure out.

Warning – Resident Evil Requiem spoilers to follow.

Resident Evil Requiem has an in-game challenge titled "The Final Puzzle," and the only bit of info included in the description is, "Let the sweet pair hear the voice."



At one point in the game, Grace will escape The Girl by severing her hand with an elevator, which you can then pick up. Fans soon discovered the use for this hand, which is in the blood analyzer machine that Grace can use to learn crafting recipes.



Upon analyzing it, a message appears saying "Let's play," with a string of letters.

Since then, fans have gone on to discover hints across the entire game, creating a dedicated subreddit to solve it. Details have emerged, as each letter corresponds to the Star, Sun, and Moon, and a connection to the orphanage found later in the game (with some theorizing it has to do with the number of times the children hit the beds in that section).

However, one person, who goes by Gengar Collects, has completed the puzzle, bringing a nice, neat end to the mystery. Except there's one problem: they have no idea how they did it.

Possible World’s First To Solve The Final Puzzle In Resident Evil Requiem! - YouTube Watch On

In a YouTube video, they explain that it has something to do with Marie's Doll. However, the problem is that no one knows how to pick it up as part of your inventory – even Gengar Collects says, "I don't even know how it's supposed to be done."



But with this single spark of hope that there's an end to this puzzle, hopefully, there will be a solution found in the near future.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Resident Evil Requiem ties with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as users' best-rated game of all time on Metacritic