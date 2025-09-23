How to solve the Silent Hill f altar puzzle
How to solve the altar puzzle in Silent Hill f and place offerings on the right spot
The Silent Hill f altar puzzle appears when you first visit the otherworld, and are given the objective to find a way out. The solution involves five spots where you can place five offerings and, while it isn't immediately obvious, each offering has a symbol that matches somewhere to put it. So let me explain how you can find out where to put each offering and solve the altar puzzle in Silent Hill f.
Silent Hill f altar puzzle solution
This is the correct order to place the offerings on the altar in Silent Hill f from left to right:
- Fan
- Dried fish
- Bottle
- Dead bird
- Dead mouse
The clue in your journal just talks about a restless heart and cleansing your soul, so it's more of a distraction than a help. However, each podium where you can place an offering has a small symbol embossed on it - bamboo, a tree, large flowers, small flowers and a leaf. If you pick up each offering and examine it, using the options you're given, you'll be able to find a symbol somewhere on it to match each one to a podium, which gives you the order above.
For example, if you pick up the fan and spin it around you'll see the same bamboo pattern embossed on the side as appears on the first podium - so that's where it goes.
Then it's just a case of finding and matching the rest of the offerings' symbols, which are as follows:
- Fan - Bamboo (on the edge)
- Dried fish - Tree (where the wrapping is folded)
- Bottle - Large flower (on the base)
- Dead bird - Small flower (on the back of the paper gown)
- Dead mouse - Leaf (on the wrapping)
Get them all in the right place and you'll solve the puzzle, instantly triggering a cutscene and moving on to the next part of the game. Soon you'll be trying to find the correct ema In Silent Hill f and, after that, dealing with a tricky Silent Hill f Scarecrow puzzle.
