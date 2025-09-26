Silent Hill f Omamori are small charms you can equip to gain perks in combat, healing, and other abilities. You mainly get them as random drops from a shrine by trading in Faith, although there are a few to find in the world. You can only equip one to start with, however Hinako can also trade Faith to upgrade how many Omamori slots she can equip. There's an achievement for finding them all, so here's everything myself and other members of the GR team have found so far.

Silent Hill f Omamori list

The first Silent Hill f Omamori list below can all be received as random gifts in exchange for Faith at shrines. It's worth noting that while these are random, what you can get is locked in when you first visit a shrine so you can't reload saves to try again. The second list includes Omamori that can only be found in the world, some of which can also only be discovered in a New Game + playthrough.

Random shrine Omamori

Bamboo - Increases max sanity.

- Increases max sanity. Bear - Greatly increases stun power when weapon durability is low.

- Greatly increases stun power when weapon durability is low. Beetle - Greatly increases damage inflicted to stunned enemies.

- Greatly increases damage inflicted to stunned enemies. Boar - Increases Stamina recovery speed and shortens recovery when out of breath.

- Increases Stamina recovery speed and shortens recovery when out of breath. Butterfly - Greatly decreases Stamina consumed by dodging but you are unable to continuously dodge.

- Greatly decreases Stamina consumed by dodging but you are unable to continuously dodge. Camel - Decreases the max Sanity decrease from charged Attacks.

- Decreases the max Sanity decrease from charged Attacks. Clam - Decreases enemy line of sight.

- Decreases enemy line of sight. Crab - Weapon durability will not decrease from using Focus.

- Weapon durability will not decrease from using Focus. Daisy - Infinite Stamina and Sanity but you'll die from a single hit.

- Infinite Stamina and Sanity but you'll die from a single hit. Dolphin - Increase max Sanity after a perfect dodge.

- Increase max Sanity after a perfect dodge. Elephant - Prevents staggering from attacks but greatly increases damage taken.

- Prevents staggering from attacks but greatly increases damage taken. Kudzu - Increases Health, Stamina, and Sanity.

- Increases Health, Stamina, and Sanity. Mantis - Slightly restores Health after each successful counter.

- Slightly restores Health after each successful counter. Otter - Restore a spare weapon's durability after defeating an enemy.

- Restore a spare weapon's durability after defeating an enemy. Owl - Decreases Sanity consumption while using Focus.

- Decreases Sanity consumption while using Focus. Plum - Increases max Stamina.

- Increases max Stamina. Sakura - Boosts Health restoring items and Omamori.

- Boosts Health restoring items and Omamori. Serpent - Will automatically perform a counter when the hint appears but consumes max sanity when activated. When equipped, Sanity will also recover at a slower rate.

- Will automatically perform a counter when the hint appears but consumes max sanity when activated. When equipped, Sanity will also recover at a slower rate. Swordfish - Stamina won't be consumed for a short period after a counter.

- Stamina won't be consumed for a short period after a counter. Tanuki - Turns physical damage into Sanity damage.

- Turns physical damage into Sanity damage. Turtle - Decreases damage taken at full health.

- Decreases damage taken at full health. Weasel - Greatly increases attack damage but you can no longer stun.

- Greatly increases attack damage but you can no longer stun. Willow - Enhances the effects of any items or Omamoris that restore Sanity.

Silent Hill f Omamori you can find the world

Blessed Hand Mirror - If you take fatal damage the mirror breaks instead of you dying and restores your Health, Stamina, and Sanity. (Found in the room immediately behind the door you open with the Green Orb.)

If you take fatal damage the mirror breaks instead of you dying and restores your Health, Stamina, and Sanity. (Found in the room immediately behind the door you open with the Green Orb.) Bull - Decrease Stamina use by heavy and charged attacks. (Found near the lockers after completing the light puzzle with the cages linked to Sakuko.)

- Decrease Stamina use by heavy and charged attacks. (Found near the lockers after completing the light puzzle with the cages linked to Sakuko.) Cat - Decreases damage taken while dodging. (Found by flipping the cat ema over before you find all three correct ema for the shrine puzzle.)

- Decreases damage taken while dodging. (Found by flipping the cat ema over before you find all three correct ema for the shrine puzzle.) Crow - Restores some Health after killing enemies. (Found in a room north west of the main hall once you can open doors with the Fox Arm.)

- Restores some Health after killing enemies. (Found in a room north west of the main hall once you can open doors with the Fox Arm.) Cuckoo - Increases damage when you're close to death. (Found after completing the photo puzzle in the Shimizu Residence in the hallway near Hinako's room.)

- Increases damage when you're close to death. (Found after completing the photo puzzle in the Shimizu Residence in the hallway near Hinako's room.) Goat (NG+) - Take less damage when facing multiple enemies. Scales with enemy number. (Found in the Mountain Refuge where you get the key.)

(NG+) - Take less damage when facing multiple enemies. Scales with enemy number. (Found in the Mountain Refuge where you get the key.) Hawk - Decreases Focus charging time. (Found in the Dark Shrine Corridors where you have to find the missing object part in Silent Hill f.)

- Decreases Focus charging time. (Found in the Dark Shrine Corridors where you have to find the missing object part in Silent Hill f.) Horse - Greatly decreases the amount of Stamina consumed when sprinting in fights. (Found west of the Ebisugaoka Middle School on the Mountain Path.)

- Greatly decreases the amount of Stamina consumed when sprinting in fights. (Found west of the Ebisugaoka Middle School on the Mountain Path.) Hound - Restores some max Sanity after defeating enemies. (Found in one of the Otherworld rooms revealed when you pull the arrowhead from a fox statue while getting the crests for the Silent Hill f mural puzzle.)

- Restores some max Sanity after defeating enemies. (Found in one of the Otherworld rooms revealed when you pull the arrowhead from a fox statue while getting the crests for the Silent Hill f mural puzzle.) Pine - Increases max Health. (Found in the drawer next to the anatomical doll upstairs in the doctor's house.)

- Increases max Health. (Found in the drawer next to the anatomical doll upstairs in the doctor's house.) Rabbit (NG+) - Using a heavy attack immediately after a perfect dodge does more damage but consumes more Stamina. (Found in a room near Shu and Rinko in the school.)

(NG+) - Using a heavy attack immediately after a perfect dodge does more damage but consumes more Stamina. (Found in a room near Shu and Rinko in the school.) Shrew Mole (NG+) - Dodging won't consume Stamina if you're close to dying. (Found south of the Silent Hill f Shrine Vault.)

(NG+) - Dodging won't consume Stamina if you're close to dying. (Found south of the Silent Hill f Shrine Vault.) Spider - Increases weapon durability for light attacks. (Found in Sakuko's mailbox after your first trip to the Otherworld.)

- Increases weapon durability for light attacks. (Found in Sakuko's mailbox after your first trip to the Otherworld.) Suzeran - Perfect dodges become easier to perform.

- Perfect dodges become easier to perform. Swallow (NG+) - Performing counters without Focus increases damage. This can stack 5 times but resets when you take a hit. (Found behind the sealed door near Rinko when you have to find the objects for the device in Silent Hill f.)

(NG+) - Performing counters without Focus increases damage. This can stack 5 times but resets when you take a hit. (Found behind the sealed door near Rinko when you have to find the objects for the device in Silent Hill f.) Whale - Stops you being interrupted when using restorative items. (Found in the area you reach with the Back Door Key in the first chapter.)

- Stops you being interrupted when using restorative items. (Found in the area you reach with the Back Door Key in the first chapter.) Wolf - Deals additional damage when using weapons with high durability. (Found in TT's locker at the school during when working out all the Silent Hill f locker codes.)

