The Silent Hill f mural puzzle will have you placing a fox mask and two sparrow crests on a large painting to open the way forward. There's a lot of places where you can put each crest though, with an enigmatic (very unclear) poem directing you to the right locations. This puzzle changes depending on where you are with with the Silent Hill f endings, which is why there are so many holes to choose from, so I'm only going to cover a first playthrough ending solution here for the time being.

There is also an unavoidable spoiler in the solution image for the mural puzzle in Silent Hill f, so I'm assuming you're looking at this because you're at that point in the game. If you're not, go away and come back when you are.

(Image credit: Konami)

How to solve the Silent Hill f mural puzzle (Image: © Konami) The solution to the mural in Silent Hill f for the first ending involves a lengthy poem, however the only part that indicates where to place the crests are the final lines: The black bird wishes to take the white bird

The white bird wishes to resist



The fox brings along his followers in triumph

He notices not the two birds in conflict



In the mural, as you can see above, that translates into the following: Where to place the Fox Mask crest - in the fan held by the fox on the far left. That's the fox everyone else is following, so bringing along his followers. Where to place the White Sparrow crest - in the lantern held by the one of the two foxes fighting, center right. The one resisting by taking the lantern. Where to place the Black Sparrow crest - on the back of the second fox fighting, the one reaching out to take the white bird lantern. Place each of the crests in those spots and you'll solve the Silent Hill f mural puzzle, opening up the way ahead. As I mentioned, this is only the solution for a first playthrough. Subsequent playthroughs will change the puzzle depending on the ending you're going to get at that point.