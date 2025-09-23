All Silent Hill f endings, and how to get the sword and purify it

There are five Silent Hill f endings, and if you want to know how to get them then I can explain what you need to do for all of them. The important thing to understand upfront is that you are only getting one ending the first time you complete the game, as that's locked in and can't be changed. You also can't get one of the other endings without having at least two other endings on your save. So it's a marathon not a sprint if you want to see everything. Here's how all the Silent Hill f endings work.

Disclaimer Obviously spoilers ahead for how to get the Silent Hill f endings, although I won't explain much about what they actually get you.

What are the Silent Hill f endings and how do they work? There are five Silent Hill f endings in total - four serious ones, and a comedy one that if you know your Silent Hill endings you can probably guess. As I mentioned you can only get the first ending the first time you play. With NG+ you can then get endings 2 or 3, and once you have one of those you can get ending 4, which requires two other endings on a save to achieve. The full list of Silent Hill f endings, with basic save requirements is: Ending 1 Home to Roost. This is the only ending you can get on a first playthrough.

Ending 2 Fox's Wedding. Possible with a NG+ save.

Ending 3 The Fox Wets its Tail. Possible with a NG+ save.

Ending 4 Ebisugaoka in Silence. Only possible with a NG+ save that has two endings, except for ending 5.

Ending 5 The Great Space Invasion! Possible with a NG+ save. It's also worth pointing out that Silent Hill f difficulties won't change anything here and only count towards trophies. So don't worry too much about that if you just want to see how things end. Now let's take a look at each ending criteria in more detail.

All Silent Hill f endings explained

How to get Silent Hill f ending 1, Home to Roost (Image: © Konami) Home to Roost is the first Silent Hill f ending you can get and the only ending you can get without a New Game + save. You can also get it if you play a NG+ save and don't achieve any of the other ending criteria, but maybe don't do that.

How to get Silent Hill f ending 2, Fox's Wedding (Image: © Konami) To get Silent Hill f ending 2, Fox's Wedding, you'll first need a NG+ save. You'll also have to find some new items and puzzles that unlock in New Game+. Also, importantly, you'll have to take no Red Capsules throughout the whole game. The full criteria to getting the Fox's Wedding Ending in Silent Hill f is this: 1. Don't take any Red Capsules

2. Either find and purify the Sacred Sword or leave it completely untouched

3. Take the Agura no Hotei-Sama



I'll cover the finer details below, but let's take a look at the third ending first.

How to get Silent Hill f ending 3, The Fox Wets its Tail (Image: © Konami) The Fox Wets its Tail ending in Silent Hill is another ending you can't get without a NG+ save. Like ending 2 it involves the Sacred Sword but not the Agura no Hotei-Sama. To get it you need to do the following: 1. Don't take any Red Capsules

2. Take the Sacred Sword but don't purify it

How to get Silent Hill f ending 4, Ebisugaoka in Silence (Image: © Konami) To get ending 4 in Silent Hill f, Ebisugaoka in Silence, you need to satisfy the following conditions: 1. Don't use any red capsules

2. Have at least 2 other endings on your save (ending 5 does not count)

3. Get and purify the Sacred Sword

4. Offer the Brooch to the Ancient Jizo Statue southwest of your house on the Ebisugaoka Mountain Path when you return home for the final time

How to get Silent Hill f ending 5, The Great Space Invasion! (Image: © Konami) This is the comedy ending and doesn't interact with the main canon endings. To get it you need to do the following: 1. Find and listen to all the UFO radio broadcasts found in an alley right at the start, just before you reach the house where you get the Bloody Key

2. Find 3 UFO posters in the following order:

(1) In the first chapter on the shed east of the fields

(2) In the south east of Ebisugaoka in the alleys, on a fence with some potted plants during chapter five

(3) Behind Chizuruya General Store, also in Chapter 5

3. During the objective to Head to Shu's House you'll find an open path near the store full of monsters. Defeat them and interact with the UFO to trigger the ending

How to get the Silent Hill f Sacred Sword and purify it

How to get the Sacred Sword in Silent Hill f (Image: © Konami ) To find the Sacred Sword in Silent Hill, you need to locate the forgotten shrine during the objective Head To Shu's House, while also finding and placing five different offerings at five Jizo Statues scattered around: Jizo Statue 1 - The statue is near the red postbox you pass as you leave your house during the Head to Chizuruya General Store objective. You'll find the offering, a Faded Bride Doll, in a house near yours that is now open and explorable. You'll need to explore the house and find some keys to get it. Jizo Statue 2 - This statue can found during the objective, Head to Rinko’s house, at the end of a path north of the field where it splits. Take the left hand path to reach the statue near the Sennensugi Shrine. The offering can be found by heading north up the other path to reach Sakuko’s family shrine. Jizo Statue 3 - During the objective Head to the mountain behind Ebisugaoka Middle School, you can find the third statue near the save shrine south of the school. The offering can be found on the north side of the damaged bridge. Jizo Statue 4 - The fourth statue can be found during the Head To Shu’s House objective, when you can also find the Sacred Tree. The statue is on the smaller path branching off the main one leading to Shu's house, while the offering is behind his house. Jizo Statue 5 - The final statue can be found when you have to head down the mountain and Head to the Shimizu Residence. There are three houses close together in a row on your route out and the Statue is by the middle one, near a lamppost. The offering is directly east, lodged in a tree. With all the offerings placed at the Shrine, you can now head back to the Sacred Tree and find the sword.

(Image credit: Konami)

How to purify the sword in Silent Hill f (Image: © Konami) To purify the sword in Silent Hill you'll need the Brooch you receive towards the end of your first playthrough. With that you can access the secret room above, after you complete the third and final ritual. This is where you can get the Agura no Hotei-sama for ending 2. However, to purify the sword you need to solve the Crimson Water puzzle here by ringing the right bells, marked by elemental symbols every time the shishi-odoshi (bamboo thing) fills with water and slams down. The short version is to ring these bells, in this order with each bang: 1. Earth

2. Water

3. Wood Get the timing right and all the water will turn red. Now, when you return to the real world you can purify the sword at the trough at the Sacred Tree where you originally got it above. This change carries over to all subsequent playthroughs, so you only have to do this once.

