As I mentioned there's a fairly robust 8-9 hours to a first playthrough of Silent Hill f that everyone seems to be hitting initially. It's a fairly linear game overall and while you can explore a little laterally here and there, there's not a lot of sideways to its overall movement forwards. The main things that will affect how short or quick you find the game are how well you get on with the puzzles, the difficulties you choose, and whether you want to get more than one ending Silent Hill f. That all roughly breaks down like this:



Fast run: 8 hours - This is probably about as fast as you can get through the game. It means going to directly to each objective with no exploring or messing about. You can only get one ending the first time whatever you do so if you're planning a multi-ending run it's probably the best way to play a first game.

Average completion time: 9-10 hours - Depending on how much you explore and poke around you could probably expect to take closer to ten hours. There are lots of alleys to look into, and secrets to uncover, which all adds an hour or two onto a basic run through. If you play on harder difficulties then you can expect combat and puzzles to extend things as well.

All five endings: 50+ hours - Each of the additional endings requires some extra work, whether it's finding special objects, completing additional puzzles or objectives, and so on. So you're likely looking at 10 ish hours on average per playthrough. Assuming you want then all then that's easily 50+ hours.