You're looking at around 8-9 hours to complete Silent Hill f, which is just the beginning
For those wondering how long Silent Hill f is there's a fairly definitive answer of around 8-9 hours for a basic playthrough. But with various Silent Hill f difficulties to change up the combat and puzzles, and an element of skill involved to how quickly you clear things generally, that can vary. There's also the fact that there are several Silent Hill f endings to get, which will obviously extend the time it takes to see it all. Let's go through the length of the game in more details then, and the sort of times you can expect to complete it.
How long is Silent Hill f?
As I mentioned there's a fairly robust 8-9 hours to a first playthrough of Silent Hill f that everyone seems to be hitting initially. It's a fairly linear game overall and while you can explore a little laterally here and there, there's not a lot of sideways to its overall movement forwards. The main things that will affect how short or quick you find the game are how well you get on with the puzzles, the difficulties you choose, and whether you want to get more than one ending Silent Hill f. That all roughly breaks down like this:
Fast run: 8 hours - This is probably about as fast as you can get through the game. It means going to directly to each objective with no exploring or messing about. You can only get one ending the first time whatever you do so if you're planning a multi-ending run it's probably the best way to play a first game.
Average completion time: 9-10 hours - Depending on how much you explore and poke around you could probably expect to take closer to ten hours. There are lots of alleys to look into, and secrets to uncover, which all adds an hour or two onto a basic run through. If you play on harder difficulties then you can expect combat and puzzles to extend things as well.
All five endings: 50+ hours - Each of the additional endings requires some extra work, whether it's finding special objects, completing additional puzzles or objectives, and so on. So you're likely looking at 10 ish hours on average per playthrough. Assuming you want then all then that's easily 50+ hours.
So that's your options for Silent Hill f completion lengths. That 8-9 hours for an average single playthrough is fairly consistent from my experiences, from our Silent Hill f review, and from almost everyone I've spoken to about it. It's a focused game that, even with a few more open areas to explore, has a fairly channeled narrative to follow that doesn't give much room for variation.
