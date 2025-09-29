You'll need to find Sakuko in Silent Hill f by switching a range of colored doors around to get through a small maze. It's confusing more than hard, and my map will help you know what colors to use to open the way forward. Like the puzzle where you have to find the objects for the device in Silent Hill f before it, the trick is finding other rooms halfway through that will let you change colors as you explore. However this version has multiple options, and a whole optional area you can skip, that can confuse you in Silent Hill f.

How to find Sakuko in Silent Hill f

(Image: © Konami)

The map above will show you how to find Sakuko in Silent Hill f. You're ultimately aiming for the central highlighted room, which is only two rooms away from where you start. However, the blue/grey color combination of the doors means you can leave the room to reach your destination, or open the gate to get in, but not both.

Above I've marked the color change switches and doors, and numbered the sequence I used to get through to the end. However, the first sequence is optional. While you'll get some useful items it will just bring you back to the start room:



1. Switch this to blue to reach the second switch.

2. Switch this to grey to reach the corridor surrounding the room you're aiming for.

3. Switch this to green to reach the area above.

4. This switch is entirely optional as it's already set to the green you need to proceed. There's a Shrivelled Abura-age in the red room however.

Whether you do that first sequence or not, this will get you to the central room:

1. Switch this to blue to reach the second switch.

5. Change this to red so you can access a side corridor to reach 6.

6. Flipping 6 to blue will open the door to reach the central room gate and the central room.

Once you've reached the central room you'll then have a Silent Hill f cage puzzle to reach a key to deal with, which is a whole other thing.

