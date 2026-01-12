Bloodborne "is a special game for me" says Hidetaka Miyazaki, and it's "the strongest reflection of my type of flavoring of a game that one can experience"

Bloodborne is "perhaps the strongest reflection" of soulslike legend Hidetaka Miyazaki's "flavoring" of a game, which makes the continuing absence of any kind of sequel even more painful.

Speaking to Game Informer, Miyazaki said that "Bloodborne is a special game for me" and that there were a couple of major reasons it remained so important to him. The first is that "it was probably the most challenging development cycle we've had from a studio perspective." To come out of that tricky creative process with the highest critical acclaim FromSoftware had ever received (at least until Elden Ring ) clearly means a lot.

But possibly even more important than that, Miyazaki says, is how "personal" Bloodborne was for him. "I've imparted a lot of my own ideas into this game," he says, "whether it be the story, the world-building component, or even the game mechanics and the game systems that are in place." The result, he claims, is that Bloodborne "is perhaps the strongest reflection of my type of flavoring of a game that one can experience."