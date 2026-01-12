Bloodborne "is a special game for me" says Hidetaka Miyazaki, and it's "the strongest reflection of my type of flavoring of a game that one can experience"

"I've imparted a lot of my own ideas into this game"

Bloodborne is "perhaps the strongest reflection" of soulslike legend Hidetaka Miyazaki's "flavoring" of a game, which makes the continuing absence of any kind of sequel even more painful.

Speaking to Game Informer, Miyazaki said that "Bloodborne is a special game for me" and that there were a couple of major reasons it remained so important to him. The first is that "it was probably the most challenging development cycle we've had from a studio perspective." To come out of that tricky creative process with the highest critical acclaim FromSoftware had ever received (at least until Elden Ring) clearly means a lot.