FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki can't confirm a Bloodborne remake, but he's "very happy" so many people want one

FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki is "happy" so many people want a Bloodborne remake, but isn't ready to confirm one just yet.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Miyazaki acknowledged the demand for a remake of the PS4-exclusive 2015 action-RPG, but apologized for having little else to say on the matter. Rumors, speculation, and general anticipation for a Bloodborne remake or remaster have been floated for years now, but it seems we're no closer to hearing anything concrete from FromSoftware or Bandai Namco. Regardless, Miyazaki and his team are glad to hear the game has left such a lasting impression.

"Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it's a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it," he said. "And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories."

Touching on the hardware generation leap from the original PS3 Demon's Souls to the 2020 PS5 remake, Miyazaki seemed to imply a hypothetical Bloodborne remake would benefit from the beefier internals of the inevitable PS6.

"I think having new hardware is definitely a part of what gives these remakes value," he said. "Things you weren't able to achieve on previous generations of hardware, ways you weren't able to render specific expressions - [new hardware] sometimes makes it possible."

Still, Miyazaki added that new hardware isn't "the be all and end all."

"I think purely from a user perspective, modern hardware also allows more players to appreciate all the games. And so, it ends up being a simple reason, but as a fellow player, I think that accessibility is important. I think that can be the driving force between bringing an old game to a new platform."

Whether or not we're getting a Bloodborne remake or remaster, and regardless of what platform, FromSoftware are well-fed with news of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC coming in hot today.

