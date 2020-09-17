Bloodborne Remastered potentially leaked for PS5

French retailer Fnac has Bloodborne Remastered in a list of games coming to PS5 . The same retailer leaked that PS5 pre-orders were going live yesterday, so it's possible there's something to this.

Of course, it's also possible that the listing is there by mistake, or it could be speculation on the retailer's part based on a previous rumor of a Bloodborne remaster - the source of which itself isn't particularly well-established. For what it's worth, the retailer indicates the remaster won't be exclusive to PS5, which lines up with that earlier rumor suggesting it's also coming to PC.

One reason to be skeptical is that yesterday's PS5 showcase revealed Bloodborne as one of the PS4 titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5, and there was nothing to indicate it's a remastered version. Though, the remaster could always be a separate thing entirely and come out at a later date.

Yesterday's PS5 event also brought the first footage of the recently-announced Demon's Souls remake , along with a bit of confusion about whether it's a PS5 exclusive or also coming to PC and other platforms. The trailer included a bit of small text that said "Not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC," which suggests it's a timed console exclusive on PS5 and is launching on PC as well. But Sony was quick to clarify in a statement to Kotaku that the Demon's Souls remake is indeed a PS5 exclusive and language suggesting otherwise was the result of "human error."