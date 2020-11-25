Where to buy a PS5: stock returns tonight, but you'll have to be quick

While it's probably a bit of a pipe dream to expect many (any?) PS5 Black Friday deals later this week, you'll get a genuine chance to buy a PS5 tonight. But you'll have to be sharp and ready in advance as we expect them to be sold out in minutes again.

Walmart is putting PS5 stock online tonight at 9pm ET. And if you're after the Digital Edition, that'll be there too. The listing pages are live now, but you'll have to wait for the buying option to unlock. Even so, get over there early and get yourself signed in and ready to buy a PS5, you won't get many more chances this side of 2021.

We're just days away from Black Friday and so many gamers are still trying to buy a PS5. And while some retailers are trying to give us advanced warnings on when fresh stock is coming online (see Walmart), others aren't doing such a good job.

Apparently, Best Buy unleashed a bunch in the middle of the night on Saturday for example which were snapped up straight away. So when we say it's worth checking the list of retailer links below as often as possible, we really mean it, and you may well get lucky. We're checking UK stores too, but it's been a bit quiet since launch last week.

If you don't have any luck today keep an eye on our regularly-updated PS5 deals and bundles page. It's packed with the latest info and is keep frequently up to date. We've also got the latest prices on a bunch of the best PS5 accessories, the best PS5 headsets, and the latest PlayStation Plus deals

Either way, we'll get through this together. We're on hand to track down the latest PS5 deals for you every day along with plenty of other items we'll be highlighting all month as part of our Black Friday gaming deals guide.

We're not amused, Walmart.

We just hope you have better luck than those of you who managed to get a PS5 into your basket, only to be met with this screen during the checkout process. We didn't take that one in our stride. Tears were involved. We're not allowed to call their customer services anymore. They're fine.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

That's the lowest ever price for Naughty Dog's masterpiece. We certainly wouldn't hold off for a better price this year. Mature audiences only though on this one folks, it gets a bit grim.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Lose yourself in an ambitious open-world samurai game set in ancient Japan with this offer at the lowest price we've seen since release just a few months back. It's going to look obscenely good on PS5 too.

View Deal

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) | $60 $26.99 at Amazon US

The game might not have quite lived up to the hype, but it's still a fun blast to make your way through the main campaign, and at less than half price we think it's well worth a shot for any Marvel fan.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

Didn't like all the sunshine and pretty scenes of San Fran in Watch Dogs 2? Well you miserable wanker, welcome to London where grey granite, rain, and post-Brexit misery in a near-future setting are the order of the day. Thanks. Free PS5 upgrade though.

View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla| $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Sure, it looks like a trap. But it's real, the biggest game of the year is $10 off and nope the reviews have been great. Oh and you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free. Great stuff.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077| $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

CD Projekt Red's long-awaited follow-up to The Witcher 3 is something we're so excited for, we'd long assumed it was going to be a solid $60 for months after release. But here's Amazon knocking $10 off before it's even out. Sold! Don't forget, you can upgrade to the free PS5 version next year too.

View Deal

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $59.99 $33.19 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this is better than we'd expected. You're getting a massive 47% off a full year of PS Plus. And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership and you'll get 20 games at launch for PS5 via the PlayStation Plus Collection. Save £12.50 in the UK and get it for £37.49 at Amazon.

View Deal

Tired of refreshing the retailers above? We don't blame you. You won't be surprised to hear that tracking down some of the brand new PS5 accessories is becoming increasingly difficult too, so we've used our in-house price comparison technology to scan retailers for you to see who has stock at the lowest prices. The DualSense and camera seem to be in stock at regular prices, but the Media Remote price has shot way up, so we'd hold off on that one. The official Pulse 3D headset has been sold out for a while now as well, but we'll keep an eye out for any change there.

