Madame Web is making its streaming debut on Netflix, and it's coming very soon

Sony’s Madame Web is heading to Netflix a lot sooner than we originally thought.

Our initial predictions put its release date in June, but according to What’s on Netflix , Madame Web will actually hit the streamer on May 14 in the US. It's predicted that it will be available for 18 months thanks to a 2021 deal between Netflix and Sony which promises their entire theatrical slate from 2022 will go straight to Netflix.

As for Netflix UK, we don't have a release date yet. However, Sony movies in the past have seemed to drop around the time they expire in the US, which means Madame Web likely won't be available until late 2025.

The superhero movie follows Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who starts to experience clairvoyant powers that force her to revisit her past. They also unwittingly bring her into the path of three interconnected young women as she tries to save them from Ezekiel Sims, a dangerous killer.

Alongside Johnson, the movie also stars Immaculate’s Sydney Sweeney, Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Celeste O’Connor, and Transformers: The Last Knight’s Isabela Merced as the young women, as well as Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

The movie is set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which also features spin-offs Venom , Venom: Let There Be Carnage , and Morbius . Next up for Sony is Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance , which is due to hit theatres on November 8, 2024. But unlike the Venom series, Madame Web was not quite a superhero success. The negative first reactions means it sits at just 12% on Rotten Tomatoes .

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies , or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year.