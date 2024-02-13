Madame Web reactions say Morbius is better

The first reactions to Madame Web are in – and they're not all that positive.

The film is the next installment in Sony's Spider-Man universe, starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Cassandra Webb, while Isabela Merced, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor co-star.

"#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen. Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing, & all around laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene someone approved this. The memes will redeem it," believes YouTuber Cris Parker .

"#MadameWeb is totally fine. There's really not a lot to say here. The leads are charming. Dakota Johnson is a witchy weirdo. The slasher/FINAL DESTINATION meets superheroes vibes are there. But there's just not a whole lot to it. Not a disaster. Just kinda there," is the verdict of journalist James Preston Poole .

"Morbius was better," says content creator Matt Ramos . Morbius, starring Jared Leto, was a critical and commercial dud.

"#MadameWeb is a clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy movie packed with some mediocre editing and performances. Even though it had solid cinematography and an interesting concept, it couldn't be saved due to its terrible execution," says The Hollywood Handle .

"#MadameWeb is yet another disappointing entry in the Sony Universe. Dakota Johnson is a stand-out, but unfortunately that's not the case for the rest of the cast. Not as bad as I expected it to be, but it sadly falls short of what could have been a decent movie," says YouTuber Coco .

But, it's not all negative. Journalist Kevin Fenix says: "#MadameWeb exceeds expectations! Some of the dialog is cheesy AF, some heavy-handed product placement, and probably could've been tidied up a bit more. But the cast really work magic with what they had, their chemistry is a lot of fun, and the suits look great"

We don't have long to wait for Madame Web to hit theaters – it releases this February 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.