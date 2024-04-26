As Fallout TV show hype continues but Fallout 4's new-gen upgrade falters, the DLC-sized Fallout Miami mod takes the post apocalypse to the beach with a new trailer
Feast your eyes on post-nuclear Miami
Fallout hype is truly inescapable at this point, with the TV show driving popularity and Fallout 4 even getting its long-awaited next-gen update (even if the latter has been considered rather disappointing by many). One way or another, everyone is trying to live their best post-nuclear apocalypse life right now, and this enormous mod for Fallout 4 looks like it'll enable us to do just that.
Fallout: Miami is a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, which has been in development for years – it received its first trailer all the way back in 2018. As its name suggests, it'll take players to Miami Beach, in an area which will, according to the devs, roughly span "South Pointe Pier to Fontainebleau Hotel." It's set to feature a main quest, along with new side-quests and items, as well as a cast of voiced characters.
The full mod still doesn't have a release window, but the team has released a new environmental trailer showing off a work-in-progress look at everywhere from the beach itself, to the degraded streets, and the insides of multiple buildings, seemingly including the Miami Beach Convention Center. All in all, it's looking really promising, and for anyone feeling let down by Fallout 4's official next-gen update, the thought of this being released at some point in the future might offer some consolation.
Fallout: Miami isn't the only enormous mod that's in the works for Fallout 4 right now. The highly anticipated Fallout: London mod was actually supposed to launch earlier this week, but it's been indefinitely delayed as a result of the next-gen update's release consequently requiring new fixes to be implemented. At the time of writing, the Fallout: London team hasn't given a fresh release window, so we'll just have to stay tuned.
Be sure to check out our ranking of the best Fallout games to find your next post-nuclear adventure.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.