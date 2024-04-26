A classic '80s Transformers character makes their Energon Universe debut in Void Rivals #9

Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Void Rivals made quite the splash when it launched last year. What seemed, at first glance, to be a brand new sci-fi adventure comic quickly revealed itself to be, in fact, a crossover with Transformers and the first blast in the new shared Energon Universe.

With the series set in deep space, however, the direct links between Void Rivals and the Earth-set Transformers comic have been pretty light so far. That's about to change with May's Void Rivals #9, which introduces a classic character to the Energon Universe. You can see who it is in the gallery of covers below...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound)

Those covers are by (from left to right) Lorenzo De Felici, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, André Lima Araújo & Chris O’Halloran, Caspar Wijngaard, and Tonci Zonjic.

Yep, that's Springer - the triple changer Autobot who first appeared in 1986's classic Transformers: The Movie - and it looks like he's about to cross paths with the titular Void Rivals, Darak and Solila, as they continue to struggle to survive in a hostile universe. Perhaps the Autobot's arrival signals that help is finally at hand. You can check out a preview of the new issue below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound)

"Triple Changers", by the way, are Transformers who can change from their robot form into two different vehicles - in Springer's case he can become both a Cybertronian car and a helicopter.

Elsewhere in the Energon Universe, Duke just wrapped up its first run with #5 and an issue that seemed to be setting the real American hero on a collision course with the Earth-based Transformers, as well as providing a teaser for June's Destro #1.

Void Rivals #9 is written by Robert Kirkman, drawn by Lorenzo De Felici, colored by Mat Lopes, and leterred by Rus Wooton. It's published by Skybound on May 22.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Go back to the beginning of Void Rivals with our interview with Robert Kirkman on the series' origins.