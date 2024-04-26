Inside No. 9 final season release date has been revealed, and it's airing very soon

The BBC has finally revealed when the final season of Inside No. 9 is set to start airing and fortunately for us, it's super soon.

According to RadioTimes.com, the ninth installment – it always had to end there, right? – will premiere on BBC Two and iPlayer on Wednesday, May 8 at 10pm.

Created by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, the anthology series blends comedy and horror as it tells all kinds of stories about the goings-on of various establishments addressed as number nine. Having run for eight seasons, such framings have included a mansion, a dressing room, an art gallery, a pedalo, and... even a professional footballer's shirt, with the last chapter set to feature an episode set in a horror-themed escape room.

Some of the guest stars already confirmed for the new batch of tales are Eddie Marsan, Mark Bonnar, Dorothy Atkinson, Adrian Scarborough, Charlie Cooper, Vinette Robinson, Hayley Squires, and Joel Fry.

"Within this series, you could say 'Boo To A Goose' is really horrific. It's not horror, but it's tense. It's got a great ’70s-sense brooding soundtrack to it," Shearsmith previously teased to SFX magazine.

"We've got one which is a bit more Gothic, it's a period piece, and it feels a bit like A Ghost Story For Christmas vibe to it," Pemberton added. "We've definitely enjoyed exploring all different kinds of storytelling devices and different genres as we have throughout the whole series."

Inside No. 9 season 9 premieres on May 8.