Live
Elden Ring DLC trailer live coverage - All the details on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
FromSoftware is at last giving us the first Elden Ring DLC trailer for the hotly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It was announced in a tweet, stating that the first trailer would be revealed today.
All we know is that it'll be three minutes long, and include various subtitles for different languages so Elden Ring fans all over the world can get involved with the hype.
This is the second Elden Ring DLC, following the 2022 free Colosseum update, and Shadow of the Erdree was announced back in February 2023 - almost a year ago to the very date.
What time is the Elden Ring DLC trailer release?
You'll be able to watch the Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree trailer at:
- 7AM PT
- 10AM ET
- 3PM GMT
- 4pm CET
- Midnight JST (Feb 22)
Let's build our hype levels even more by circling back about what we know of Shadow of the Erdtree so far shall we?