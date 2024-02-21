Elden Ring 2 after Shadow of the Erdtree? Hidetaka Miyazaki says "we don't have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel," but the "possibility" is there

FromSoftware isn't ready to call the newly revealed Shadow of the Erdtree DLC the end of the Elden Ring saga.

On Wednesday, the new Elden Ring DLC trailer showed off three whole minutes of Shadow of the Erdtree, just about a year after FromSoftware first announced the expansion, and it didn't disappoint. Although the trailer isn't particularly long, it's just enough to give us a glimpse at the scope of the DLC, and at the moment it's looking more like a mini-sequel.

That said, FromSoftware isn't ready to rule out a full-blown Elden Ring 2 just yet. Speaking to IGN, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki said the "possibility" for a sequel or more DLC is still there.

"We don't want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now," he said. "I think we said a similar thing at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn't want to flatten those possibilities or put a pin in them just at that time. And it's a similar story with Elden Ring. We don't want to discourage the possibilities for that. There might be more ideas in the future.

"We don't have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don't want to snuff out that possibility. We think that there could well be something the future.

Obviously far from any sort of hard confirmation, Miyazaki's comments will inevitably fuel plenty of speculation about Elden Ring 2 and/or another expansion. For now, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches June 21 for $39.99. There's also a $49.99 "premium bundle" that comes with a digital artbook and soundtrack for the most dedicated Tarnished.

