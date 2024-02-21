Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree release date might have just been leaked

The first Elden Ring DLC trailer will drop later today, but the release date for Shadow of the Erdtree might have already leaked online.

Yesterday, FromSoftware announced a three-minute Elden Ring DLC trailer would be debuting on February 21, right around 7 am PT/10 am ET/3 pm GMT. Just a few hours later, though, one very reliable leaker claimed that the release date for Shadow of the Erdtree will likely be June 21.

This comes from user billbil-kun, posting as usual to French forum site dealabs. The user claims that two new editions of Elden Ring - a 'Game of the Year' edition and a collector's edition - will be launching on June 21, and so they believe this is also the release date for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

According to the user, the two new editions of Elden Ring will both include the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The Game of the Year edition will reportedly cost 79.99 Euros, while the collector's edition will retail for 259.99 Euros. Despite this, there's no details of how much the expansion itself will cost players.

The user in question has an incredibly long history of accurately leaking additions for the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass subscription services ahead of time, as well as revealing other details about unannounced games. While this obviously isn't confirmation of the Shadow of the Erdtree's actual release date, billbil-kun has a history of accurate information.

The DLC has been an incredibly long time coming for Elden Ring fans, who have been waiting for more information since the DLC was announced all the way back in February 2023. The last month or so has brought even more anticipation than usual, thanks to a mysterious number of Steam backend updates for the RPG, which left users with more questions than answers. All this speculation might finally be put to rest with a potential release date reveal later today.

Head over to our new games 2024 guide for a look over all the other titles set to launch throughout the year.