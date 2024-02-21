Elden Ring's Shadows of the Erdtree "expansion" looks sequel-sized, and it's got the $40 price tag to match – two-thirds of the base RPG

The long-awaited Elden Ring DLC trailer reveal didn't disappoint, finally confirming the Shadow of the Erdtree release date . The June 21 launch will bring mountains of new content to the Lands Between, with Shadow of the Erdtree looking more like a mini-sequel than anything – and with a $40 price tag to match.

Pre-orders for Shadow of the Erdtree are live now on all platforms, and at $39.99 this DLC is asking for a full two-thirds of the official going rate of the base RPG. There's even a $49.99 "premium bundle" with the digital artbook and soundtrack.

Granted, you can usually find physical copies of Elden Ring for $40 or $50 on PlayStation and Xbox, but even then, $40 is pretty hefty for DLC. I'm not complaining, of course, and I'm willing to bet that many Elden Ring fans would, without hesitation, take a second mortgage to cover the price of this thing if they needed to.

The Steam page for Shadow of the Erdtree notably calls it an "expansion," not a DLC (though it is, of course, categorized as DLC on Steam). It's a small but interesting distinction that seems to reflect the scope of the thing. Here's the full blurb for reference:



"The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment. Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

One big question is whether this expansion will feature an all-new map – as there are clearly many new areas – or perhaps a different era of the Lands Between, with new content woven in via time travel shenanigans or some other lore nugget. I'm also wondering if that $40 price matches the scope of the content one-to-one – that is to say, will Shadows of the Erdtree deliver 66% more Elden Ring? We can only hope.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition is €250 and comes with 18 inches of Messmer.