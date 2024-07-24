Good news Bridgerton fans, Netflix has confirmed season 4 will focus on the most interesting sibling, and we cannot wait

A letter has arrived from Lady Whistledown (or rather a social post from Netflix), confirming which Bridgerton sibling next season will focus on – and it's a good one.

In a recent Twitter post, Netflix has revealed that season 4 of the regency drama will revolve around the second oldest Bridgerton brother: Benedict Bridgerton. The streamer posted a short video montage of Benedict captioned, "Benedict Bridgerton has been unmasked as next season's newest suitor." Watch the clip below.

Benedict Bridgerton has been unmasked as next season's newest suitor. Please scream to celebrate our boy. pic.twitter.com/jE87RYmrfgJuly 23, 2024

We have been watching Benedict's story very closely from the very first season, so it is no surprise that fans are excited to see his love life further blossom in detail next season. "Screaming! Finally time for Benedict's story," replied one fan. "He’s already so hot and charming, how can they make him even more desirable, can’t wait!" said another.

Alongside the announcement, Netflix also shared some plot details concerning Benedict's upcoming installment. The short-but-sweet synopsis reads: "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

The series, based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, follows eight close-knit Bridgerton siblings as they each look for love in London's high society. Season 1 followed Daphne Bridgerton as she became the diamond of the season and later fell for a Duke, then, the second season looked at Anthony who found himself in a love triangle but later married Kate Sharma. And lastly, season 3 saw Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (AKA Lady Whistledown) go from friends to lovers, with Francesca Bridgeton's own love story playing in the background.

Now, season 4 will follow Benedict’s quest for a match. Played by Luke Thompson, Benedict has spent the series so far entering into 'situationships' with a string of men and women alike, from an artist to the town’s dressmaker. But in season 3 he seemed to find a true match with Lady Tilley Arnold, but the relationship was strained when another person was introduced in the bedroom. We wonder if his romance with Tilley will flourish further next season.

Bridgerton season 4 does not yet have a release date. Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix right now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or keep up to date with upcoming TV shows heading your way.