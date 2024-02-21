The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition is $250 and comes with 18 inches of Messmer

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is getting its own collector's edition, featuring an art book and a chunky statue of Messmer the Impaler.

The special version was announced in an image at the end of the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer. The Collector's Edition includes the DLC itself and the soundtrack through a voucher code, but the rest of the goods are all physical. There's a fancy box and a 40-page hardcover artbook, but the centerpiece is a statue of Messmer the Impaler standing at 46 centimeters tall - or about 18 inches, for my fellow Americans.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Pre-orders for the Collector's Edition are currently live on the Bandai Namco Europe page, where it's priced at €249.99, and the US equivalent, where it's $249.99. Shadow of the Erdtree alone is $40, which is two-thirds the cost of the original game, but I guess you'll have to do the math on whether a big ol' Messmer is worth like four Elden Rings.

Messmer is a new character for this expansion, and one who seems to play a prominent role in the story. He's central to the key art, the boss battle against him serves as the climax of the trailer, and the Land of Shadow itself is noted in the trailer descriptions as "a land purged in an unsung battle, set ablaze by Messmer’s flame." He's also clearly very into snakes.

News on the Elden Ring DLC has been long-awaited, and today's trailer offered plenty of morsels for fans to chew on - no the least of which is the fact that Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21.

Good news for the Elden Ring fan who pledged to sell their bone marrow if no trailer materialized.