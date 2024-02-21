This Elden Ring fan pledged to sell their bone marrow if a DLC trailer didn't arrive this month, and now they've "won"

One Elden Ring fan bet their bone marrow on a Shadow of the Erdtree trailer releasing this month, and they "won."

The last few weeks have proved challenging for patient Elden Ring fans, what with mysterious Steam backend updates hinting at an imminent reveal for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In fact, one fan was so wound up in the anticipation that they pledged to "sell" their bone marrow if the Elden Ring DLC wasn't revealed before the end of February.

With the news yesterday that a new Shadow of the Erdtree trailer would be dropping later today, February 21, the fan has proclaimed that they "won" the bet they made with themselves.

"MY BONE MARROW LIVES BITCHES, NONE A Y'ALL BELIEVED," they commented on a post elsewhere on the Elden Ring subreddit, proclaiming they'd be keeping their bone marrow after all.

Others have pointed out that could very well still donate their bone marrow if they still wanted to. "I was considering it, actually. I know people won’t believe my word, but I do a bunch of other charity stuff, and there was a joke to be made about 'going hollow,' but helping someone with leukemia, or some other disease seemed like a good way to help my community. However, due to it being such a painful process, I was really iffy about it, so I put it up to chance," the original user responded.

Some players have responded to this by encouraging the original user to donate their bone marrow, even if they're still hesitant about it. "The bone marrow was fine. No issues really. I was a little sore for the next couple days, but all things considered it went well. I'd still suggest donating bone marrow if you could. It could help someone in need," responded another subreddit user.

Bone marrow donation or no bone marrow donation, we're still finally getting a new Elden Ring DLC trailer later today on February 21, right around 7 am PT/10 am ET/3 pm GMT. Despite this, the Shadow of the Erdtree release date might have already leaked, because according to one reputable internet leaker, it's planned for a June 21 launch.

