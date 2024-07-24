Ubisoft veteran behind Mario + Rabbids games and one of the sweetest E3 moments ever is leaving to "embark on a new adventure" after 25 years

Ubisoft Milan creative director Davide Soliani, who's best known for his work on the turn-based tactical crossover series Mario + Rabbids, has announced that he's leaving the company after 25 years of service.

Soliani was the creative director of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and its sequel, Sparks of Hope, as well as Rabbids: Alive & Kicking and Just Dance 4. However, you might recognize him as the lovely man behind one of E3's most heartwarming moments. He cried tears of joy and relief at E3 2017 when the first Mario + Rabbids game was introduced to a cheering crowd by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who at the time said he was "very excited to see what kind of humor the Rabbids could bring to the Mario world."

In a post on Twitter announcing his departure, Soliani thanks everyone for their support and teases that he's off to do something new. "Hi all folks," he begins. "After 25 years, 11 of which beautifully spent working with Nintendo on Mario + Rabbids along the company of our incredible community of players, I have decided to leave Ubisoft to embark on a new adventure. I can't say more now. Thanks a lot for everything, truly."

Hi all folks. After 25 years, 11 of which beautifully spent working with Nintendo on Mario+Rabbids along the company of our incredible community of players, I have decided to leave Ubisoft to embark on a new adventure. I can't say more now. Thanks a lot for everything, truly 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/nafgBC2bu8July 24, 2024

Ubisoft has publicly responded to this, thanking Soliani and referencing that iconic E3 moment: "Thank you so much for all your incredible work Davide! It's our turn to cry this time. Best wishes for the worlds you'll journey through next!"

It may be the end of an era for Soliani's work at Ubisoft, but it's certainly exciting to see what's next for him. After all, the Mario + Rabbids games came as some of the best-unexpected gems on the Nintendo Switch. The crossover initially sounded like an unusual one, but Soliani and his team proved just how well it could work.

