Ubisoft casually confirms its best series is coming back with job postings for "a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand"

It's been over a decade since Ubisoft casually released one of the greatest platformers ever made in Rayman Legends and then decided to do nothing substantial with the character since. A couple of mobile games and an appearance in the Netflix series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix later, Rayman showed a spark of hope by appearing in the DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in 2023.

But it looks like that DLC was a bit of a trial run, as Ubisoft has now put up multiple job postings looking for staff to work on "a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand." Notably, the game design roles are for Ubisoft Milan – who developed the Mario + Rabbids games – while the lighting and FX artist roles are at Rayman's usual home of Ubisoft Montpellier.

Outside of its existence, the job descriptions don't reveal much about the Rayman project. Although it's interesting to note that one of the roles is for a 3D gameplay animator, which could hint at the series going back to being a 3D platformer for the first time since 2003's Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc. Although it could just as easily be a 2.5D platformer akin to Ubisoft Montpellier's latest game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Or even a continuation of the Mario + Rabbids series, ditching Mario for Ubisoft's own mascot.

Regardless, it's nice to see that Rayman could be coming back, considering Origins and Legends are far and away better than anything the publisher has released in the time since, in my eyes.



