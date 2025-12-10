Goated 3D platformer Rayman 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Rayman 2: The Great Escape, widely considered one of the finest 3D platformers of the N64 era, is coming to Nintendo Switch Online on December 17.

As revealed in a beautifully blocky trailer, both Rayman 2 and the lesser known 3D platformer Tonic Trouble, also conceived by Ubisoft veteran and Rayman creator Michael Ancel, will be available to anyone with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership next week as part of the Nintendo Classics collection of largely well-aged gems.

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics – December 2025 Game Updates - YouTube Watch On

Since its initial launch on N64 back in 1999, Rayman 2 has been ported and re-released on PC, Dreamcast, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, iOS, and most recently in 2011, as a Nintendo 3DS launch game. That is very much a testament to the smoothness of its controls and ingenuity of its level design, which I can personally attest haven't been withered by the passage of time. You can still buy Rayman 2 for PC on GOG for just a few bucks, but Switch owners are soon to be blessed with this timeless platformer without any additional cost to them.

Tonic Trouble, meanwhile, never earned itself the accolades of Rayman 2, and frankly I had to jog my memory a little to remember what it was, but that'll also be available in the Switch Online's N64 catalog on the same day in case you're in the mood for some harmless, polygonal nostalgia for the holidays.

