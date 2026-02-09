Rayman creator casually reveals "I think there's a kind of remake planned" for the 1995 platformer, as the classic seemingly joins rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag revival as yet another badly-kept Ubisoft secret

"I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that to make it a bit less frustrating"

Rayman creator Michel Ancel – apparently seeing how Ubisoft can't keep a lid on its remakes given all of the Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag rumors – has spoken about a potential remake of the original 1995 platformer.

In an interview with Retro Gamer magazine, Ancel casually says, "I think there's a kind of remake planned." He explains: "I don't remember when specifically, but it will be in HD and I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that to make it a bit less frustrating."

