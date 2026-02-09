Rayman creator casually reveals "I think there's a kind of remake planned" for the 1995 platformer, as the classic seemingly joins rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag revival as yet another badly-kept Ubisoft secret
"I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that to make it a bit less frustrating"
Rayman creator Michel Ancel – apparently seeing how Ubisoft can't keep a lid on its remakes given all of the Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag rumors – has spoken about a potential remake of the original 1995 platformer.
In an interview with Retro Gamer magazine, Ancel casually says, "I think there's a kind of remake planned." He explains: "I don't remember when specifically, but it will be in HD and I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that to make it a bit less frustrating."
I'm typically a proponent of 'play games how they were intended' when it comes to retro remakes, but if there was ever a game that was total bull and could benefit from these changes, it's Rayman 1.
Despite being probably the greatest Ubisoft game ever made, Rayman Legends marked the end of the limbless wonder as the French publisher locked him in the shed to focus on putting out mid Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry games for the next decade. But as of late, Rayman has been causing a stir, leading to rumblings of his return.
He first showed up again as part of the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope expansion pack Rayman in The Phantom Show, and shortly after as a cocaine-sniffing game show host in the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Netflix series. But last year, Ubisoft released job postings for "a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand," and with the recent Australian age rating release for "Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition," I'm thinking he's back.
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
