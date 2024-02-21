Elden Ring is getting yet another swamp in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, but surely this one won't have poison in it

It looks like Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is bringing back the infamous FromSoftware swamp.

Earlier today, February 21, FromSoftware showed off a new look at the Elden Ring DLC with the splashy trailer just below. We finally know the expansion will feature around Miquella, brother of Malenia, and will take players on a journey to the brand new Land of Shadow, and whatever horrors await within.

In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.

However, the trailer also showed a look at what could very well be an infamous 'FromSoftware swamp' in Shadow of the Erdtree. Thanks to the expansion's Steam page, we have the screenshot just below, which gives us just a glimpse of a brand new area, but one that looks distinctly like a miserable swamp players have come to love and loathe in FromSoftware games over the last decade or so.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can see a typically-imposing FromSoftware enemy with what appears to be a massive glowing head. What's more, it looks like the swampy water around them is a different color to the rest of the bog, which makes it look like the enemy could very well have a nasty area-of-effect move wherever it goes. That would really be a headache to deal with, if so.

The draping hanging from the outstretched tree branches definitely makes this image seem like it's representing a swamp in Shadow of the Erdtree. Then again, we could be barking up the wrong tree, and this could just be another standard, miserable location in the Land of Shadow. There's not long to go until we find out for sure, because Shadow of the Erdtree is out on June 21.

