Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a "little ways off" but "progressing well"

By Hirun Cryer
published

FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao quashes a rumor about an imminent release

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring DLC is still a ways off from releasing, a FromSoftware developer has revealed.

At the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 in Japan, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao was asked for an update on Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. As reported by Game Watch just below, Kitao said that FromSoftware "still has a little way to go" with development on the DLC before it releases, but that it's "progressing well."

See more

This seems to quash a rather odd rumor from last month in November that Shadow of the Erdtree would be launching in early 2024. That rumor's origins remain uncertain, but the comment from Kitao appears to safely put it to bed.

In fact, Kitao's comment actually mirrors one made by FromSoftware's parent company last month. Kadokawa Corporation, who owns the Elden Ring developer, stated that Shadow of the Erdtree development was "proceeding smoothly," which admittedly sounds a lot like Kitao's new comment at the PlayStation event.

These are the only two comments to be made so far about Shadow of the Erdtree, since the Elden Ring DLC was announced back in February. We don't yet know how the DLC will function in regard to the huge base game, or which characters it'll potentially focus on.

There's still a lot of focus on the strange blonde figure in the teaser image for the DLC, which some fans have taken to be Miquella. Keeping this in mind, could Miquella DLC be the Elden Ring expansion we've wanted all along? 

Here's why we desperately want longer boss runs in the Elden Ring DLC, even if that does make us an absolute masochist. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.