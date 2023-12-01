Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a "little ways off" but "progressing well"

Elden Ring DLC is still a ways off from releasing, a FromSoftware developer has revealed.

At the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 in Japan, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao was asked for an update on Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. As reported by Game Watch just below, Kitao said that FromSoftware "still has a little way to go" with development on the DLC before it releases, but that it's "progressing well."

フロム・北尾氏「ELDEN RING」DLCに言及。「まだ少し先になりますが、進捗は順調です」「PS Award 2023」メディアイ… https://t.co/NtLJIdMT45 #PS #PlayStationAwards pic.twitter.com/cQ2b8lJcJaDecember 1, 2023 See more

This seems to quash a rather odd rumor from last month in November that Shadow of the Erdtree would be launching in early 2024. That rumor's origins remain uncertain, but the comment from Kitao appears to safely put it to bed.

In fact, Kitao's comment actually mirrors one made by FromSoftware's parent company last month. Kadokawa Corporation, who owns the Elden Ring developer, stated that Shadow of the Erdtree development was "proceeding smoothly," which admittedly sounds a lot like Kitao's new comment at the PlayStation event.

These are the only two comments to be made so far about Shadow of the Erdtree, since the Elden Ring DLC was announced back in February. We don't yet know how the DLC will function in regard to the huge base game, or which characters it'll potentially focus on.

There's still a lot of focus on the strange blonde figure in the teaser image for the DLC, which some fans have taken to be Miquella. Keeping this in mind, could Miquella DLC be the Elden Ring expansion we've wanted all along?

