FromSoftware has been silent about Elden Ring DLC, but its parent company says Shadow of the Erdtree development is "proceeding smoothly"

Development on Elden Ring’s first expansion is "proceeding smoothly."

That’s according to FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa Corp, in its latest financial report. "The release timing of DLC for Elden Ring has not yet been announced," the company says, "but development is proceeding smoothly."

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has been quietly in production since its announcement this February, with nothing other than a piece of concept art to tide fans over until its eventual release. Only FromSoft could randomly drop an image of a bleak landscape and a blonde rider - and still generate an ungodly amount of fan theories, including but not limited to: time travel, dream realms, and something to do with Demigod Miquella. The last DLC we were blessed with was the free Coliseum update that added PvP arenas and modes, but we’ll just need to wait for Shadow of the Ertree for more.

FromSoftware recently announced it would be going on a hiring spree for "multiple new projects," possibly including the mysterious expansion. But Kadokawa’s financial report also plans to "expand the scope of FromSoftware’s own publishing" before the fiscal year 2027, which could explain the studio's growing size. Publishers Bandai Namco and Sony have normally handled publishing on the SoulsBorneRings, but that might just change in the coming years.

Elsewhere, the company reveals that Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon sold over 700k copies in Japan as of September 30, meanwhile, global sales are "expected to grow in the second half of the year." That global projection seems quite vague but the mech-slasher’s huge Steam launch bodes well for the series' future.

