Elden Ring DLC gets a mysterious Steam update for the first time in two years, sparking even more Shadow of the Erdtree hype

By Hope Bellingham
published

We're not saying it is the DLC, but we're not saying it's not either

Elden Ring fans are hoping for some news on Shadow of the Erdtree soon, as a mysterious update gets added to Steam's backend. 

As spotted by Twitter user @Ziostorm1 on January 11, an "unknown app" was added to the DLC portion of Elden Ring's Steam page, which can be seen via SteamDB. There's no way of knowing what this file is -all we know is that it's the most recent DLC file the game has received since a pre-order bonus bundle, which was added in May 2022.  

As exciting as it is to think that this could be linked to the highly anticipated Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, it's best to take this theory with a grain of salt for now.

Shadow of the Erdtree was only announced in February 2023 (although it's thought that it's been in development since the base game launched in 2022), and as of December 2023, FromSoftware revealed that the DLC is a "little ways off" but "progressing well." We don't have a release date yet, but many fans think Shadow of Erdtree is due in February 2024

All of this hasn't stopped fans from getting excited about the possibility of revisiting Elden Ring as soon as next month. In the replies to Ziostorm's tweet, many other fans have suggested that we could get news on the DLC around the time of the action RPG's release anniversary, which is due on February 25, 2024. Whereas others have decided not to get their hopes up too high to avoid disappointment. 

There's so much mystery surrounding the upcoming DLC, that fans have taken it upon themselves to create their own Shadow of the Erdtree DLC wishlists. Many players are hoping for things like more Miquella, as well as new dungeons and alternative endings. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what FromSoftware has been cooking up. 

