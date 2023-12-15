Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree release window might've leaked through a controller collaboration

The Elden Ring DLC release window might have just been leaked via a controller collaboration.

Earlier today, December 15, ResetEra folk noticed that controller manufacturer Thrustmaster had a new page up for a collaboration with Elden Ring. Having been deleted at the time of writing, slides for the collaboration mentioned that the new controller aims to be released in February 2024 - to "sync with the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion release."

However, this timeline doesn't entirely align with FromSoftware's recent comments. Earlier this month, an Elden Ring producer said the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion was still a little way off from releasing, but that it was progressing well in development. "A little way off from releasing" would seem to put the expansion as releasing further out than two months.

The Thrustmaster page also mentions two additional controllers themed around Malenia and Ranni from Elden Ring. These two controllers aren't meant to be released until 2025, but they are being designed to launch alongside either a "major key beat" for Elden Ring or a "new game expansion." There's been no indication that FromSoftware plans to release another expansion after Shadow of the Erdtree.

As an aside, this is all very 'corporate speak' from Thrustmaster. Aligning with a "major key beat" is exactly the sort of language you'd expect a company to use when addressing the future - it's loose enough to not tie them down to launching in a specific period, and doesn't give away any specific plans that haven't been revealed just yet.

There's still so much we don't know about the Elden Ring expansion. In fact, the only thing we know about the DLC is everything we've been able to glean from the sole piece of artwork FromSoftware has released, which isn't much. We've never been given a release date or any gameplay details for the new DLC.

