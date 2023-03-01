Elden Ring fans have started writing their Shadow of the Erdtree DLC wishlists

Following the announcement of the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, fans have been putting together their wishlists, and they include things like new dungeons, alternative endings, and more Miquella.

As spotted in the Elden Ring subreddit, fans are already stating their demands for the upcoming DLC. Some of these expectations are simple, with some players saying they don't mind what Shadow of the Erdtree has in store for them - they're just happy to be getting more Elden Ring at all. Others have expressed a wish for the DLC to be longer than FromSoftware's previous DLCs for games like Bloodborne and Dark Souls.

On the other end of the spectrum, we've got fans asking for very specific things from the upcoming Elden Ring DLC. These requests include things like a new legacy dungeon, fresh ashes of war, an alternative Rykard ending, new map areas, and, for many, more Miquella content including new questlines and an alternative ending for the character. This probably wouldn't be too much to ask, considering it's theorized that the figure in the DLC's art looks like it could be Miquella.

There's also some more surprising requests from fans including one person who has asked for a Bloodborne-style armor set - complete with a long coat and tri-horn hat - and another who has asked for "Breath of the Wild-style armor alteration" - which would make it much easier for players to customize their character's armor. We've also got to mention one of the best suggestions we've seen so far: "A spell that makes you forget you played the game and then you can experience it all again."

If you didn't know, Fromsoftware announced Shadow of the Erdtree seemingly out of the blue earlier this week. Details on this new Elden Ring content are a little sparse right now, but going from the announcement tweet by the developer, we'll be waiting a little longer to find out more, including its release date.