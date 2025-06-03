Elden Ring Nightreign players finally discover where the game's most mysterious key item leads, and it's humiliating

Elden Ring Nightreign players have finally figured out what a mysterious item found in the game does, and it is a touch underwhelming.

While FromSoftware games are known for being cryptic, one rare pickup in Elden Ring Nightreign had a ton of community members stumped. Players could find the Cord End key item during a typical Nightreign run, but outside of a brief description saying "Gain entry somewhere," there were no clues as to what the Cord End was for – or more specifically, where it was for.

However, some Elden Ring Nightreign players on Twitter ( spotted by Automaton ) have finally figured it out. And perhaps unsurprisingly, it opens a random, uninteresting door in the world. But of course, opening the door isn't the exciting bit, it's what lies beyond that matters, right? Naturally with such a rare item that has such an obtuse usage, there has to be something amazing behind this hidden door...



But alas, instead of a legendary weapon, billions of runes to level yourself up like mad, or a new character, it's a twig. Namely the Sacrificial Twig Talisman, which prevents you from losing any runes upon dying.

Now, granted, this is a useful tool, but after all of that mystery, I can't help but feel a bit underwhelmed. Although, hopefully this is one of Elden Ring Nightreign's randomly generated things, and that you can eventually get something actually cool from it… but no one seems to have found that yet.

