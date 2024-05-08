William Shatner is open to returning to Star Trek as a de-aged Captain Kirk, as long as it's "not just to make a cameo appearance"

William Shatner is open to returning to Star Trek as Captain Kirk under certain circumstances – and he thinks de-aging technology could be the key.

"It’s an intriguing idea," Shatner told The Canadian Press . "It’s almost impossible. But if it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it."

The actor went on to suggest that he could play a younger version of the character with the aid of de-aging technology. "A company that wants to freeze my body and my brain for the future might be a way of going about it,” he continued. "'We’ve got Captain Kirk’s brain frozen here.' There’s a scenario. 'Let’s see if we can bring back a little bit of this, a little salt, a little pepper. Oh, look at that. Here comes Captain Kirk!'"

Shatner played James T. Kirk from 1966, when he first appeared in the Stark Trek TV show, to 1994, when the character was killed off in the movie Star Trek Generations. Chris Pine played a younger version of the USS Enterprise captain in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond, while Paul Wesley took on an even earlier version of the role in the Paramount Plus series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The newest installment in the iconic sci-fi franchise, Star Trek: Discovery season 5, is streaming now on Paramount Plus. If you're up to date, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2024.