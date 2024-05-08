New Twisters trailer sees Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones go to war against not one but two tornadoes

A new trailer for Twisters is here to sweep you off your feet.

New footage for the Twister sequel debuted at CinemaCon 2024, and gave us more insight into the upcoming disaster movie. It features Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and Where the Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar-Jones as they try to tame the immense power of tornadoes.

In the new trailer, which you can watch above, Powell and Edgar-Jones must face down not one but two tornadoes, which then combine into one terrifying, destructive mega storm. Whoa.

This is the second trailer for the upcoming movie, which sees Edgar-Jones play a former storm chaser called Kate Cooper who is still dealing with the trauma of a terrifying tornado encounter. However, she's lured back into the field by Javi (Anthony Ramos) where she encounters Powell's charming and reckless Tyler Owens.

Alongside the lead trio, Twisters also stars Superman star David Corenswet, Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, Nope’s Brandon Perea, and American Honey's Sasha Lane.

Speaking to Vogue in 2023, Powell opened up about how the new film relates to the 1996 film Twister."We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story," he explained. "There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day."

Twisters will be released on on July 19, 2024. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to plan this year's theater trips.