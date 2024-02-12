First trailer for Twisters sees the sequel take disaster movies to a new extreme level

Hold on to your seats, the first trailer for Twisters is here thanks to the Super Bowl - and it looks like disaster is looming.

The film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung who is best known for beloved indie hit Minari, is a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic movie (which starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton) about a group of storm chasers. This new reimagining stars Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell as a self-described daredevil "tornado wrangler" and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as a scientist, from the leading duo. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Katy O'Brian, and Superman himself David Corenswet fill out the supporting cast in the all-star disaster flick.

The trailer gives us our first insight into the plot of the disaster movie too, which up until now has been under wraps. Crucially this time around our storm chasers encounter not one but two tornados, with the words "we've got twins" telling us exactly what the twist (pun not intended) is with this new instalment. It appears that we have levelled up with the storms due to the results of climate change - a rather timely tweak then.

And as you would expect given that this is a teaser for a disaster movie, there is plenty of carnage. People are thrown wildly into the air, farms are completely torn up, cars are destroyed, and, well, everything goes flying. We absolutely can't wait - in fact, you could say we are blown away (again, pun not intended, trust us).

Back at the end of 2023, Powell told Vogue that the movie is "not a reboot", confirming that instead it is a new take. He said: "We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day." The actor, who was promoting his rom-com Anyone But You at the time, added that "humans versus weather is a very universal idea – how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces".

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The sequel wasn't the only new trailer released during the Super Bowl either, with new looks at Wicked, Deadpool 3, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also debuting.

