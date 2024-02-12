Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer sees the series enter an epic new era

A new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released thanks to this year's Super Bowl, delivering an epic new look at the next chapter in the beloved series.

The follow-up to 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes is set many years after the events of that movie, with Caesar (Andy Serkis) now dead. Instead we pick up over 300 years later with young chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) in a very different world. The ape civilization founded by Caesar has splintered into different clans, whilst humans have regressed to a feral state and a life in the shadows.

That's what we see in the new footage, which gives us a closer look at the divided world the apes are living in. Some are now beginning to question the tyrants which lead them, including our protagonist Noa, who is unsure on the morals of hunting humans, describing it as "wrong". Let's just say this doesn't go down well with ruler Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) who is unsympathetic, telling us in the trailer that "now it is our time". He instead wants to learn about ancient technologies and evolution for his own goals, which as stated is, of course, "conquering". Our guess is that we are building to a clash between him and Noa, with the two set on a journey that can only lead to further conflict.

Alongside Teague, the movie's cast includes William H. Macy, The Witcher's Freya Allan, The Orville's Peter Macon, and Severance's Dichen Lachman. Wes Ball, who helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, is directing.

"It was incredible," Allan told GamesRadar+ earlier this year, teasing her role as human Mae, who is being hunted down by Proximus as the apes believe she is smarter than the others. Allan continues: "I watched a lot of the series beforehand and yeah, it's my proudest moment in my career so far. I'm really excited for it to come out, and proud of everyone involved – all the other actors and the director, Wes Ball, are fantastic. Everyone behind the scenes is just brilliant. I can't really say anything, but I'm telling you now, go and see it."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit the big screen on May 10. For more, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.

And that wasn't the only trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl either as we also got teasers for Deadpool 3, Twisters, and Wicked.