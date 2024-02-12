First trailer for Wicked defies gravity as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring the magic

The trailer for the Wicked movie is here as it debuts during the Super Bowl, and it sees Cynthia Erivo defying gravity.

This marks the first major look at the epic musical adaptation, aside from some early stills, as the trailer introduces its two leading witches, Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Charting their unlikely friendship that develops at Shiz University, the musical acts as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, with the film being divided into two parts.

The trailer gives us some insight into director Jon M. Chu’s epic scale, showcasing Erivo's incredible pipes in the musical's most popular song, "Defying Gravity" and bringing the world of Oz to life in a way not seen on screen since the 1939 film. Grande makes her debut as Glinda, donning the famous pink Good Witch gown, with Erivo putting on that classic black Wicked Witch hat. We also get our first look at Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Michelle Yeo as Madame Morrible. Ethan Slater's Boq is noticeably absent.

"It's the Wizard who should be afraid of me," Elphaba tells Glinda. The two veer off into different directions, with Glinda becoming enamored with power and Elphaba determined to stay true to herself. The movie is mainly an adaptation of the hit musical that has enjoyed long runs on both the West End and Broadway, but it also draws on the book that inspired it by Gregory Maguire. If you've seen the Judy Garland-led film... you already know how this ends. Still, we can't wait for what's going to be a truly breathtaking, gut-wrenching movie musical.

Filming recently wrapped on both movies, with Chu sharing an update via Instagram. "Thank you to the massive crew and cast and @universalpictures pictures for supporting the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed," he wrote. "We built real Munchkinland! A multi-level Shiz University Campus! I walked and shopped in a real Emerald City and met the actual Wizard head that moved in realtime!"

Wicked: Part One is scheduled to release in theaters on November 11th 2024. Check out what else is also coming your way with our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies.

