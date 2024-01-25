Freya Allan teases "incredible" Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, says it's the "proudest moment" of her career so far

Freya Allan says Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was the "best filming experience" she's had so far, and that it's the "proudest moment" of her career to date, too.

While chatting to GamesRadar+ about her new horror movie Baghead, The Witcher star briefly touched on the upcoming all-ape epic, which sees her play Mae, a feral 20-something human trying to survive in a simian-dominated world – and urged everyone to go see it when it's released on May 10.

"It was incredible," Allan gushed, when we asked what she could tease about the sequel. "I watched a lot of the series beforehand and yeah, it's my proudest moment in my career so far. I'm really excited for it to come out, and proud of everyone involved – all the other actors and the director, Wes Ball, are fantastic. Everyone behind the scenes is just brilliant. I can't really say anything, but I'm telling you now, go and see it."

Set almost 300 years after the events of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom sees Mae teams up with young chimpanzee Noa (Black Mirror's Owen Teague) to thwart the evil plans of ape leader Proximus Caesar (The Strain's Kevin Durand), who has twisted the legendary Caesar's teachings to enslave pockets of primates in his hunt for the last traces of human technologies.

As it stands, Allan is the only known cast member actually playing a human in the movie, with Travis Jeffery, Lydia Peckham, Neil Sandilands, and Peter Macon all playing apes. Eka Darville, Dichen Lachman, and William H. Macy round out the supporting cast, though we yet to find out what their roles are.

"Trust me, it's so weird to watch it and see myself with, what were humans, and now they're just chimpanzees," Allan laughs. "It's crazy. And I feel like I'm almost part of a secret club, because no one will ever get to really know how much these incredible actors' performances are translated into these animals. It's crazy what they're able to do with the technology. But I feel like no one will ever quite know how similar it really is, other than us."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes releases on May 10.