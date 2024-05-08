Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock really want to co-star again: "I would love to work with you again before our eyes close"

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are desperate to work together again.

The duo famously shared the screen in Speed, then reunited 12 years later for The Lake House. They've yet to star together again since, though both of them hope that changes before they die.

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," Bullock said on the 50 MPH podcast. " Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?"

Reeves was in agreement. "It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there's something that wasn't done," he said. "I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."

As for whether that could happen in a hypothetical Speed 3 – Speed 2 starred Bullock, but Reeves sat it out – Reeves sounds up for more. "I mean, you know – we'd freakin' knock it out of the park," he said of a threequel.

The original Speed saw Reeves play Jack, a cop trying to deal with a bus rigged with a bomb that would detonate if the bus dropped below 50 miles per hour. Bullock played Annie, a passenger forced to take over driving the bus. Dennis Hopper, Jeff Daniels, Alan Ruck, and Joe Morton co-starred.

We'll next see – or hear – Reeves in Sonic 3, in which he'll be voicing Shadow. The movie is out this December 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.