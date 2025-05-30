Constantine actor reveals that Keanu Reeves is "not so happy with the scripts" for the sequel: "Don't turn it into big Marvel"

Keanu Reeves is allegedly "not so happy" with Constantine 2's current scripts, as the studios behind it try to turn the sequel into a "big Marvel" movie.

Genre fans have been waiting with baited breath for the follow-up to the cult fantasy horror, but if Peter Stormare's new candid interview with The Direct is anything to go buy, we're going to have to be patient a little while longer...

"[There's] a lot of back and forth, because... I think Keanu [Reeves] is not so happy with the scripts," the actor, who appeared as Lucifer in the 2005 original and is set to appear in the continuation, told the publication. "Because the first one wasn't that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever... To do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes."

Stormare, who recently reprised his role as Dr. Hill in videogame adaptation Until Dawn, went on to claim that Reeves isn't interested in doing another stunt-heavy flick after starring in four John Wick movies and its spin-off Ballerina. "'This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people, and I wanted to keep it that way' he recalled Reeves saying. "We talked about that. He wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one."

Also starring Tilda Swinton (as archangel Gabriel) and Rachel Weisz, the first film follows distrustful demonologist John Constantine, as he helps a policewoman prove her sister's death was not a suicide, but rather, something supernatural. Based on the DC Comics character, it was directed by Francis Lawrence, who is lined up to helm the second movie, too.

"It took a long time for [the original] to become a cult movie. It really worked, and it will work on the audience again," concluded Stormare. "You don't have to add a lot of action and shootouts. You have other movies. Don't turn it into big Marvel... [Don't turn it] into us flying around in harnesses all the time and shooting each other up. Don't bring in the big guns. Let it be."

