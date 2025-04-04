Laurence Fishburne wanted to return as Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections but the team "didn't respond well"
The Morpheus actor didn't take the red pill for Resurrections
The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne has broken his silence on his no-show as Morpheus in 2021's Resurrections.
Speaking on The View (H/T The Hollywood Reporter), Fishburne said, "I offered my services to the fourth Matrix, and they didn’t respond well to that."
He added, "It’s not like I didn’t say, 'I'd like to offer my services.' I did."
Despite several legacy actors – including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss – returning to The Matrix franchise for the fourth movie, the role of Morpheus ultimately shifted over to a new actor, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, in a slightly different version of the character.
That experience hasn't soured Fishburne entirely on The Matrix, however. A fifth film, from The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard, is currently in the works and is touted as an "incredible way to continue the Matrix world" and "a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters." For his part, Fishburne isn't ruling out a return.
"It depends on who was involved, how well the script has been written," Fishburne said.
Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith in the first three Matrix films, also didn't make a comeback in Resurrections – though that was down to a scheduling conflict.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we'd sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind," Weaving told Time Out back in 2020.
For more, check out the upcoming movies and movie release dates just over the horizon in 2025.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
First Avatar 3 footage is being called "pure James Cameron wow" with "jaw-dropping visuals"
Sassy bot M3GAN dances, flies, and faces off against Ahsoka star's killing machine in horror sequel's Terminator 2-esque trailer