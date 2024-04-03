New Matrix movie in the works from The Cabin in the Woods director

The Cabin in the Woods director and The Martian writer Drew Goddard is set to helm a new installment in The Matrix franchise.

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," said Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production, in a statement.

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making his new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," continued Ehrman.

While this will be the first Matrix film that at least one of the Wachowskis have not written or directed, Lana Wachowski is set to serve as executive producer. Plot details have yet to be revealed.

The Matrix first premiered in 1999 and, in addition to making a whopping $467 million against a budget of $63 million, became arguably one of the most important films in pop culture history. Written and directed by the Wachowskis, the film spawned three sequels: The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections – the latter of which premiered some 17 years later in 2021.

Goddard is best known for writing Cloverfield, World War Z, and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Martian. He wrote and directed The Cabin in the Woods, as well as Bad Times at the El Royale.

"It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life," Goddard said in a statement. “Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

