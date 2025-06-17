Amanda Seyfried says sequels are "just for money and it's frustrating", but admits she would do Mamma Mia 3 "in a heartbeat"

Next month, Hollywood is pulling out the big guns with the release of three major blockbusters like Jurassic World: Rebirth, DCU's Superman and the MCU's Fantastic Four: The First Steps, but Amanda Seyfried thinks this is far from good news.

During a conversation with Superman star Rachel Brosnahan in Interview magazine, the Mamma Mia! star addressed the sequel "fatigue" in Hollywood, calling for more original ideas. "I will say, there's a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content. I think it's really scary and brave to do it. It's not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It's just for money and it's frustrating," Seyfried complained.

The actress is aware she is part of the problem, though, saying she'd do Mamma Mia 3 "in a heartbeat." Seyfried already starred in the previous sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and was also part of the cast of ted's follow-up film Ted 2. She also recently talked about a potential Jennifer's Body sequel, which she wants to do with her original co-star Megan Fox.

In the same conversation, Brosnahan said she would return for Superman sequel as Lois Lane. "Yeah, I'd come back. We had a great time. There's also so many people in this cast who I didn't get to work with," she explained.

The actress, who got her breakout role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is proud of being part of a superhero movie, and doesn't understand why some actors speak negatively of their own work within the genre.

"I don't know why people say yes only to then turn around and complain about it," Brosnahan said. "Look, I don't want to shit on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don't do it, and then stand by it."

Superman is released on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our guides all the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way as well as our guide to watching the DC movies in order.