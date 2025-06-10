Jennifer’s Body star Amanda Seyfried has some ideas for the cult horror sequel – and she won’t do it without Megan Fox

Amanda Seyfried has some ideas for the upcoming sequel to Jennifer's Body, and it involves former co-star Adam Brody.

During Variety's Actors on Actors conversation, Seyfried mentions that a sequel to Jennifer's Body is in the works. When she asks if Brody is coming back for it, he says he hasn't been contacted yet - but that it's probably because his character died.

"You did die, but so did Megan [Fox], and I'm not doing it without her," Seyfried replied. Brody mentions that despite there being supernatural elements in the film, it would be "tangential" for his character to return. "Not if you played the Devil," Seyfried quickly suggested. You can watch the full interview below.

Last year, Amanda Seyfried candidly mentioned that a second one was in the works, with screenwriter Diablo Cody saying that she wants to make another one, but needs a partner who believes in it (H/T Fangoria).

Amanda Seyfried & Adam Brody | Actors on Actors - YouTube Watch On

The film stars Fox as popular high school cheerleader Jennifer Check, who gets sacrificed to Satan by a guy in a band (Adam Brody) as part of a "deal with the devil" for the band to have everlasting fame. Jennifer comes back from the dead with some newfound immortal powers and an insatiable hunger for flesh - which she takes out on her various male classmates. It's up to her best friend Needy (Seyfried) to put an end to her reign of terror.

The film was a box office bomb at the time, largely in part to some very strange marketing, but has since become a cult classic (and I may or may not own three copies of it on DVD).

Jennifer's Body is streaming now on Peacock.