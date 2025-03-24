Star of cult hit Jennifer's Body says marketing "ruined" the horror movie's chances, but they may get another shot with a sequel 16 years later

News
By published

Amanda Seyfried is hoping for Jennifer's Body 2 in the near future

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer&#039;s Body
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

In the pantheon of cult movies that deserved better, Jennifer’s Body is right up there. Underserved by its promotion, the demonic horror ate dirt on first release, gradually accruing an audience through word of mouth. One of the stars, Amanda Seyfried, still laments how the film was treated in 2009.

During a career retrospective with GQ, she talked up the work everyone put into Jennifer's Body and what a special production it is. "I can't critique this movie. It's, to me, a perfect movie," she says. "It's got balls. [Writer] Diablo Cody was outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny, and we were expressing a certain angst in a very specific, comedic way, in a specific genre."

Jennifer's Body

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

But while everyone behind and in front of the camera was on their A-game, Seyfried calls out the PR. "The marketing sucked, it just did, and we all agree," she states. "The marketing cheapened it, like it was just a gory romp. I think they ruined it, and I think that Karyn [Kusama, director] and Diablo were a really good team, and Megan [Fox, co-star in Jennifer’s Body] and I are a really good team."

Seyfried portrays Needy in the film, a bookish high school student who becomes concerned when her popular friend, Jennifer, starts behaving erratically after they attend a disastrous local rock show. As it turns out, Jennifer become possessed by an evil force and eventually starts literally consuming other students.

It's a transgressive, funny teen horror film, touching on a myriad of relevant topics. The posters and trailers focused largely on Fox, even though Seyfried is the narrator and protagonist, and seemed more aimed at teenage boys than anything else, contributing to low box office returns. Thankfully, the picture found its audience on home media, and is now extremely well regarded, leading to discussions of a follow-up. Seyfried is keen, at the very least.

"I'm looking forward to a sequel," she adds. "They're working on it. I've already said, 'Thumbs up, whenever you're ready I'm ready.'" Cody has openly expressed her desire to come back for Jennifer’s Body 2. She reopened the door to that world in Lisa Frankenstein, a recent project of hers set in the same universe as Jennifer’s Body.

It seems like a matter of when, not if, and you can be sure the publicity campaign will have a different energy this time around. Have a look at our list of the best horror movies on Netflix for other hidden gems.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried as Jennifer and Needy in Jennifer&#039;s Body
16 years after it was released, cult '00s horror movie may be getting a surprise sequel: "We're working on it"
Sharni Vinson as Erin in You&#039;re Next (2011)
Team behind slasher horror You're Next reveal their scrapped idea for a twisted sequel: "My point is, it's really good we didn't make this movie"
Ayo Edebiri in Opus
The Bear star's new A24 cult thriller proves Ayo Edebiri needs to be the final girl in a horror movie
The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats
Scoot McNairy as Ben and James McAvoy as Paddy in Speak No Evil
One of my favorite horror movies of 2024 is a remake I disregarded months ago based on its lackluster trailer - I won't make that mistake again
Sinners
The most exciting upcoming horror movies coming in 2025 and beyond
Latest in Horror Movies
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer&#039;s Body
Star of cult hit Jennifer's Body says marketing "ruined" the horror movie's chances, but they may get another shot with a sequel 16 years later
Lady Dimitrescu and Austin Abrams
The new Resident Evil movie may have found a lead in a Euphoria star
Leatherface and Glen Powell
Glenn Powell could be taking a swing at a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Jai Courtney in Dangerous Animals
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad star's new serial killer movie makes Jaws look like Finding Nemo
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Alison Brie as Millie in new body horror Together
Alison Brie and Dave Franco's body horror with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score gets a chilling first trailer
Latest in News
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer&#039;s Body
Star of cult hit Jennifer's Body says marketing "ruined" the horror movie's chances, but they may get another shot with a sequel 16 years later
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets unprecedented second update in 2 weeks, with a Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release
World of Warcraft
My newest MMO hero is World of Warcraft Priest 'Chimneytime,' who got an official "warning" from Blizzard for making too many people get trapped inside chimneys
One Piece
One Piece co-showrunner announces he's stepping away from the "life changing journey" of working on the Netflix show to "focus on myself and my mental health"
Peacemaker
Peacemaker season 2 star says the show feels like the DCU's "cool kid" as it's one of James Gunn's "first babies": "I'm excited to see how that expands and grows"
John Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
John Boyega was tired of "doing a lot of falling" in the Star Wars sequels, so asked director J.J. Abrams for a "level of growth" between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
More about horror movies
Lady Dimitrescu and Austin Abrams

The new Resident Evil movie may have found a lead in a Euphoria star

Leatherface and Glen Powell

Glenn Powell could be taking a swing at a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre

GTA 6 trailer screenshots

Weeks after modding GTA 6's map to GTA 5, modder pre-emptively pulls all their work offline after a single YouTube strike from Rockstar's owner
See more latest
Most Popular
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Weeks after modding GTA 6's map to GTA 5, modder pre-emptively pulls all their work offline after a single YouTube strike from Rockstar's owner
World of Warcraft
My newest MMO hero is World of Warcraft Priest 'Chimneytime,' who got an official "warning" from Blizzard for making too many people get trapped inside chimneys
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets unprecedented second update in 2 weeks, with a Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release
One Piece
One Piece co-showrunner announces he's stepping away from the "life changing journey" of working on the Netflix show to "focus on myself and my mental health"
A Minecraft movie: Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in the upcoming movie.
The Minecraft movie director says it isn't "the official story": "We're not canonizing anything"
Peacemaker
Peacemaker season 2 star says the show feels like the DCU's "cool kid" as it's one of James Gunn's "first babies": "I'm excited to see how that expands and grows"
John Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
John Boyega was tired of "doing a lot of falling" in the Star Wars sequels, so asked director J.J. Abrams for a "level of growth" between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the protagonist
Silent Hill f hasn't actually been banned in Australia, but it's not out of the woods yet
Disney Twisted-Wonderland the Animation
After four years, Disney's anime show based on hugely popular gacha game gets a proper trailer
James Gunn
James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa almost spoiling his Lobo costume in an interview: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist"