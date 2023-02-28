Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has been confirmed

Elden Ring DLC, titled Shadow of the Erdtree, has been confirmed.

In a tweet this morning, developer FromSoftware announced "an upcoming expansion" that is "currently in development." An attached image show an extinguished Erdtree, with a lone figure in the distance standing among a field of spectral gravestones.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7MwFebruary 28, 2023 See more

In a separate Tweet, FromSoftware's account also announced the DLC, with a message (translated via Twitter, suggested that "the follow-up report is still a little ahead." That suggests that we're not getting any details just yet, but that more information is on the way.

I'm no expert on Elden Ring lore, but it's interesting to speculate around what that imagery might tell us about where we are. That's clearly torrent in the foreground, but I'm not confident about the figure with him; looking at her hair, I'd guess Fia. That could point towards the expansion taking place after the Age of the Duskborn ending; the Deathbed Companion is pretty relevant to that conclusion to the game, which sees a harrowing fog return the cycle of mortality to The Lands Between. That's purely speculation on my part, and I'm sure plenty of other theories are being crafted as I type this.

The surprise confirmation has been emphatically well-received, especially after disappointment at a lack of DLC announcement during the game's anniversary event last week. The Elden Ring colosseum update, which launched in December, was a welcome addition, but the community has been crying out for a full expansion, and now it appears its calls have finally been answered.

