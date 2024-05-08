Two of Netflix’s most hard-hitting anime collide in bloody and brutal new crossover trailer

Two of Netflix’s most brutal anime collide in a new trailer for their surprising upcoming crossover movie.

Until now, Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura have fought hard – but in their own arenas. Now, in Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura, they butt heads for the very first time in what promises to be a bloody, bone-crunching affair.

As you can see from the trailer above, Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura pits various fighters from their respective anime shows against each other in a furious tournament to see who will come out on top.

Thanks to Netflix's official post, we even know which official match-ups are on the way: first is Kengan Ashura’s Saw Paing up against Baki Hanma’s fearsome yakuza leader Kaoru Hanayama.

Round 2: assassin Raian Kure aims to flex his muscles against the brilliantly named Jack Hammer.

Finally, the main event: series protagonists Ohma Takita and Baki Hanma go head-to-head in a bout the streamer promises "fans will be talking about for years to come".

Debuting in 2021, Baki Hanma follows the titular fighter as he aims to surpass his father’s legacy. A second season debuted in 2023.

Kengan Ashura, meanwhile, sees Ohma Takita embroiled in a shadowy underground fighting ring, one which sees corporate overlords settle their differences – by betting on their chosen fighter.

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura streams on Netflix worldwide on June 6.

For more, be sure to dive into the best anime on Netflix, all the new anime coming your way in 2024, and the latest news on Demon Slayer season 4.